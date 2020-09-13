Names Released In Fatal Semi vs Harley-Davidson Trike Motorcycle Crash

FESSENDEN, N.D. — Names are released in a fatal crash between a semi and a Harley-Davidson trike motorcycle.

Highway patrol say 77-year-old Robert Hatten of Harvey died at the scene Saturday afternoon around 2:40.

He was hit by a semi whose driver ran a stop sign on State Highway 15, about a half mile southeast of Fessenden.

The driver is identified as 67-year-old Dale Mason of Fessenden.

He was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.