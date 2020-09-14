Kindred HS and Junior High moving to online learning through September 25

KINDRED, ND — Kindred High School and Junior High will move to online learning through September 25.

Kindred Superintendent Steve Hall reports the High School and Junior High have 5 student covid cases.

Elementary school will remain in person 5 days per week.

Hall says we are following the safety protocols for close contacts and when we trace this we have 100 students out after following through on the close contact guidance.

Kindred school leaders are working with Public Health and we thank them for their work with us.

Hall says, “We feel it was in the best interest to suspended activities and moved to online learning through the 25th”.

Our schools planning prior to the start of the school year has set us up well for moving to the online learning environment and we are implementing it today.