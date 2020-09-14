Sheyenne’s Moni Commits to Northern State Basketball

Had 11 PPG in his junior season with the Mustangs

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne Boys Basketball has its first member of the class of 2021 make a commitment to play college basketball.

Jacksen Moni will take his talents to Northern State and the NSIC. After his upcoming senior season, the big man, joins a Wolves squad coming off three consecutive conference titles.

His junior year , Moni, averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game on the way to an EDC title. Growing from 6-2 to 6-10, the ability to adapt his game gave him the option to continue on to the next level.

“I use to shoot the ball a lot. More than I use to post up,” Moni said. “Now that I have that height I’m able to shoot over the defenders. It’s a little easier inside in the paint. Since you’re taller than other guys, it makes it easier to score. I just always had that outside shot. It also helped me evolve my game as well.

When Moni comes back and plays MSUM, he said his family will be there and excited to see him in action.