Eagles HC Pederson Reacts to Wentz’s Forgettable Season Debut

Wentz was sacked eight teams in week one loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — It was a season debut to forget for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. After taking a 17-point lead into the half, three second half turnovers turned into 27 unanswered points for Washington in an Eagles loss.

Part of the struggles were due to holding on to the ball too long in the pocket. Wentz was sacked eight times on Sunday.

In the last two seasons, the former Bison has been sacked 67 and hit 84 times under center.

Head coach Doug Pederson still believes both he- and his QB can find a solution.

“I do believe he can do that and I do believe we can continue to coach it better,” Pederson said. “You’re probably going its a broken record but its what we have to do. We have to continue to discuss and continue to talk to him about it. Look, if he’s holding the ball, there’s a reason. Maybe we have to coach the routes better maybe I have to call the play better. We have to put our team in a better situation. There’s all types of scenarios and possibilities on every play and its all about the communication we have throughout the week.”

It doesn’t get much better in week two facing All-Pro defensive end, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.