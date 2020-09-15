Red River Valley SWAT detains five adults during high risk search warrant

FARGO, N.D.–Five people will face charges after the Red River Valley SWAT Team located drug paraphernalia, firearms and cash during a high-risk search warrant.

The search was conducted at 824 9 Street N Tuesday morning in relation to an ongoing illegal drug and child neglect investigation.

The SWAT Team was used to service the warrant because of the violent criminal history of one of the suspects. The same suspect was known to be in possession of guns and had previously made threats against law enforcement.

During the search, the SWAT Team used several armored vehicles and a Flash Sound Diversionary Device to distract the suspects so officers could safety detain them.

The Fargo Police Department’s Narcotic Unit searched the residence and found Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms and $12,372 in cash.

An infant child was also located at the residence. The child was placed into protective custody.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but charges will be pending on the five adults for possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.