Reports: Big Ten Football to Return October 17th

Eight games played in nine-week window

FARGO, N.D. — According to multiple reports including the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel, Big Ten football is expected to make its return. The conference is expected to start games October 17th with practices beginning in two weeks.

The season would include eight games with the top two teams playing for a championship. Finishing in time for the winning team to make the College Football Playoff.

Rapid reliable COVID-19 testing is a major player in the change of course. To reverse the original decision to cancel, which was made on August 11th, the league would 9 of 14 votes to be yes. The decision was previously at 11-3 against a season with Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State the only in favor.

An official announcement should come late Tuesday or Wednesday.