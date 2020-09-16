Fargo Public Schools seeks input on name of Woodrow Wilson High School

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools is asking community members to provide input regarding the name of Woodrow Wilson High School.

The school’s name has been a hot button topic among community members and the school board in recent weeks. Community members have used Woodrow Wilson’s racist past as fuel for changing the school’s name.

Anyone wishing to provide input on the new name can submit comments on the FPS website. Recommendations will be forwarded to the School Board for consideration at the October 13 School Board meeting.

According to FPS Administrative Policy, names of buildings or other school spaces should have national or state significance. The names may also have special significance to the area or people.

Community members can call 701-446-1005 for assistance in submitting comments.