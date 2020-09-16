Fore AO1 Golf Tournament to Be Held on September 18, 2020, at Oxbow Country Club

FARGO, N.D. – (AO1 Foundation) The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation announces that it will be hosting Fore AO1, a charity golf tournament, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Oxbow Country Club. Fore AO1 will feature an 18-hole golf scramble, a raffle, a silent/live auction and a program highlighting the foundation’s three ministries: Thy Kingdom Crumb, the Outdoor Ministry and the Haiti Sports Complex. The program will be hosted by Chris Maragos, AO1 board member and two-time Super Bowl champion.

“We had to make some very difficult decisions this summer, and ultimately, decided it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel some of our favorite events of the year,” said Carson Wentz, president of the AO1 Foundation. “However, we think Fore will be a great way for us to connect with our supporters in a safe manner.”

Oxbow Country Club, located in Oxbow, N.D., first opened for play in 1975. The club started a full renovation of the golf course led by Robert Trent Jones Jr., which was completed in 2019. The par-72 can reach over 7,400 yards and features gorgeous prairie views with striking bluegrass and fescues.

The AO1 Foundation raised more than $560,000 in North Dakota in 2019 through the Charity Softball Game and the AO1 Experience. However, the foundation was forced to cancel these events in North Dakota and Philadelphia in 2020 due to COVID-19.

ABOUT THE CARSON WENTZ AO1 FOUNDATION The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2017 with the mission of “Uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people” through its three ministries: Thy Kingdom Crumb, the Outdoor Ministry and the Haiti Sports Complex. For more information about the AO1 Foundation, visit www.ao1foundation.org, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.