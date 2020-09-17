Biden Leads Trump By Double-Digits In Latest Polling In Minnesota

MINNESOTA — As Joe Biden and President Donald Trump make their way to Minnesota tomorrow, a new poll shows Biden with a large lead in the state.

The ABC News-Washington Post Poll shows Biden with a 16 point edge over Trump.

Biden has 57% support to Trump’s 41%.

The survey suggests Biden has a 61-to-31% lead among Minnesota women and a 58-to-38 advantage with independents.

Male voters in Minnesota support the Republican president by a 51-to-48% margin, but Trump has a 60-to-37 lead among non-college white men.

Biden is going to Duluth to tour a union training center on Friday.

Trump will stop at Bemidji Aviation tomorrow night at 6.

Early voting begins tomorrow in Minnesota and runs through November 2.