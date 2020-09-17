Democratic Candidate for North Dakota Governor Lays Out Her COVID-19 Plans

Dr. Lenz also has policies that she says will slow the virus and speed up a stable economic recovery

NORTH DAKOTA — Dr. Shelley Lenz says the plan is based on the incident command system which she says it’s the best practice for dealing with crisis management.

Some of the goals are to implement robust and reliable testing, work with surrounding states to reduce interstate transmission, and improve plans as new information becomes available.

Dr. Lenz also has policies that will slow the virus and speed up a stable economic recovery.

“This plan takes the political self interest of the governor out of the equation and ensures our leaders are doing what it’s best for the health and economic situation of our state,” said Democratic candidate Dr. Shelley Lenz

Some of her policies include providing paid medical and family leave and extending unemployment insurance benefits.