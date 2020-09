Sheyenne Boys Soccer Tops Davies to Stay Unbeaten on the Season

Mustangs beat Eagles 1-0

FARGO, N.D. — It was a match-up between the second and third place teams in the EDC on Thursday night.

Sheyenne traveled to Davies and the game was as advertised.

Mustangs broke open the scoring with 13 minutes left in the contest to win, 1-0.

Mustangs take over first place with West Fargo’s loss to Fargo North.