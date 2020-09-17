Single vehicle rollover crash in Kindred leads to DUI charges

KINDRED, N.D.–Two people were injured after their vehicle rolled in rural Kindred Wednesday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Scott Heath was driving eastbound on 52nd Street SE at approximately 7 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled into the north ditch and came to rest upright in a sugar beet field.

Both Heath and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Heath was charged with driving under the influence.