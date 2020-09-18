Cass County Deputy’s phone number being used in scam

The phone number being used in the scam is 701-367-4639.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a scammer has found a way to “spoof” the phone number of a current deputy sheriff.

Several citizens say the individual making the call is rude and does not reveal the reason for the call.

Cass County personnel say they will place calls notifying individuals of a warrant, but will never request payment over the phone or in any form other than cash.

There are currently no reports of anyone falling victim to the scam, but the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to remain vigilant and contact law enforcement if anything appears suspicious.

