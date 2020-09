North Dakota HS Football Roundup: Sept. 18

Week four high school football results from the Eastern Dakota Conference

FARGO, ND – Week four of EDC Football featured some close games and lopsided affairs. Thompson defeated Oak Grove, 50-26. Fargo South came back to beat Grand Forks Central, 42-15. Sheyenne beat Shanley, 43-38 while Davies were victorious over Fargo North, 36-12.