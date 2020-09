FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police arrested a man after he was caught breaking into a U-Haul warehouse Friday morning.

The alarm company for the warehouse at 4901 13th Avenue S notified police that a man had pried an overhead door open and was rummaging through tool boxes.

Officers received a description of the man from the alarm company and were able to quickly identify and arrest 32-year-old Hamid Han Zuri.

Zuri has been charged with burglary.