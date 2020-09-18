Play of the Week Nominees: September 18

West Fargo, Davies Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The DJ Colter High School Play of the Week highlights two EDC schools this week.

First up, West Fargo taking on Sheyenne. Park Nelson puts on the spin moves to get the offense in the redzone.

But is it better than what we saw from Davies Soccer?

Eagles taking on Sheyenne. Mustangs get a chance on goal in the first half until Jensen Waltz has something to say about it. Keeping the game scoreless.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at 9.