Vigil held for former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Cass County Courthouse

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead community gathered Saturday evening at the Cass County Courthouse in honor of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A group of around 30 people came together, with some taking a few moments to reflect on the impact Ginsburg had on their lives through her decisions and votes in court.

Most were in face masks, and black clothing was worn to mourn her death.

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87.