Davies Soccer’s Waltz Wins Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Davies Soccer’s Jensen Waltz.

Waltz took home 74 percent of the votes. The Eagles Goalie made a big save to keep the game scoreless against Sheyenne on Thursday.

Congrats to Waltz and the Eagles for taking home the win.