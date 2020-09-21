Grand Forks Police searching for man who crashed vehicle while fleeing traffic stop

A K9 attempted to track the man, but was was not located.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is searching for a man who crashed his vehicle while fleeing from police Sunday evening.

The man was driving a tan Ford Escape in the 1000 block of North 51st Street when a police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The man fled and ended up crashing his vehicle into a tree line north of the Budget Inn Motel. He then took off on foot. A K9 attempted to track the man, but was was not located.

Police are investigating the incident and actively searching for the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GFPD at 701-787-8007.