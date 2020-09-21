MSHSL Approves Fall Restart for High School Volleyball, Football Seasons

Both sports will begin practice on September 28th.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – After announcing that high school volleyball and football will be moved to the spring, the Minnesota State High School League voted Monday to reverse course and restart both sports in the fall season.

For volleyball, season will start September 28th with ten days of practice. Competition will start on October 8th. Teams will have an 11-week season with 14 dual competitions.

For football, practices will begin September 28th and would be complete by November 28th. Week 1 is set for October 9th/10th. The regular season will be six games. Postseason will be two week, with a strong chance to be localized.