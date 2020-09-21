West Fargo Police arrest man after domestic disturbance call

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department arrested a man after receiving a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 12 Street E and learned that 28-year-old Joshua Young had threatened to shoot someone.

Young was located in possession of a rifle. Police Arrested him for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and terrorizing.

Police say no shots were fired during the incident.