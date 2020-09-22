Shanley Football Gets First Positive Coronavirus Test

Team Activities shut down until Sept. 30; no impact on any games

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley football has shut down all team activities after a positive coronavirus test, according to head coach, Troy Mattern. The next time the Deacons can return to the field is September 30th.

Their next game is expected to be played on October 2nd against Grand Forks Red River.

This week is a built in bye for EDC teams if any games had to be postponed.

The Deacons are off to a 3-1 start this season.