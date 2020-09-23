Burglary suspect caught after homeowner knocks him down with butt of a gun

FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo man was arrested after an attempted burglary overnight.

Fargo Police Sgt. Travis Moser tells KFGO News a resident reported a burglary in progress About 2:30 a.m Wednesday at a home in the 1400 block of 6th Street South.

The caller said a window was broken and someone was trying to get into the house and that her husband was armed with a shotgun.

The homeowner and the suspect got into a struggle as the intruder was entering.

The owner threatened to shoot the man and then struck the burglar in the face with the stock of the shotgun.

Police found 39-year old Matthew Florence outside the house and he was taken into custody on a charge of attempted felony trespass.