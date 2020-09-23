Community rallies behind Fargo girl on dialysis in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A fundraiser is created to help a Fargo family whose daughter is undergoing dialysis treatment.

Claire Upton is a 16-year-old cheerleader at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo.

“She told me she was feeling a little nauseous and had missed cheer practice because of it and had a headache,” said Claire’s mom Ann Upton.

It was mother’s intuition telling Claire’s mother Ann there might be something more going on.

Her first thought was her daughter may have COVID-19.

“We all agreed she needed to be seen in the event she was at minimum probably dehydrated by now and then to just have the COVID test,” said Ann Upton.

The test was negative, but the family received alarming results.

“The physician came back and appeared to be concerned over her blood levels. They called her anemic, which is obviously low blood counts,” said Claire’s dad Jamie Upton.

The doctors transferred the family from Essentia Health in Fargo to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls so she could receive better care.

“Once we got here, they had discussed a syndrome called AHUS, which is Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. There’s a couple of different forms of it. One caused by bacteria, one is a genetic form. We’re still waiting on those tests. They’re treating her as if it’s the genetic form,” Jamie Upton said.

Because of concerns regarding her kidneys, she was put on dialysis and is being treated with the medication.

Claire’s friends and loved ones are rallying together to relieve some financial burden for the family.

They have created a GoFundMe and a Bonfire T-shirt fundraiser to help with the medical bills.

“They both just said ‘I can’t believe how big our village is.’ And I attribute a lot of that to our families and to how well connected they are in their respective communities, and you know our churches, and our lifelong friendships,” Ann Upton said.

If the diagnosis is confirmed, Claire will need her medication twice a month for the rest of her life which costs $13,000 a month.

Here are the links to the Gofundme and Bonfire T-shirt fundraiser