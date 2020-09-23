JDRF One Walk To End Type 1 Diabetes Going Virtual

They’re still walking this year to help end type 1 Diabetes. It’ll just look a lot different.

Normally hundreds pack Scheels Arena for the annual JDRF OneWalk fundraiser each year.

This year, the walk is going virtual.

You have until November 1st to walk and log your time.

Then you can join the JDRF for a virtual celebration on that day.

Volunteer April Stastny says it’s a bummer people can’t get together in person this year due to the pandemic.

But she says people with diabetes have to be especially careful trying to avoid COVID-19.

She adds, “Any time you get sick with Type 1 diabetes, that multiplies the challenges and so due to COVID it is a little bit more scary knowing that we could possibly get the coronavirus, and then having to manage our blood sugars when they’re skyrocketing up and down.”

KVRR has been a proud sponsor of the One Walk for several years. Find out how to get involved this year by clicking here.