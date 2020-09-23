Wahpeton Food Pantry Receives Space From Sanford Health After Infestation

The food pantry's plan is to stay in the location through the school year while they look for a space.

WAHPETON, N.D.- Sanford Health donates a temporary building to the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry after it shuts down due to a mouse infestation.

The building was bought by Sanford with the idea to grow and expand, but has been vacant for the last 18 months.

Sanford was approached by a member of the board about the situation and decided to step in and help.

They hope this space will help the pantry continue with their programs.

The food pantry’s plan is to stay in the location through the school year while they look for a space.

“Especially with COVID, people are now more than ever in need and we need to be able to safely store and pack things,” said Becky Stasko, a volunteer at Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry.

“We were fortunate to be approached about the situation and just are excited to partner with such a worthy organization,” said Brittany Jaehning, the Director of Operations at Wahpeton Sanford.

Here’s the email to reach out to donate to the food pantry.