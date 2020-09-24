Arrests Made in Connection to Shooting at Moorhead Party

One person was shot in their lower leg during a weekend party in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police arrest three men in the past few days over a shooting at a weekend party.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street in Moorhead for a loud party.

On Sunday, Sam Payne Jr. of Moorhead and Yorell Taylor of Fargo, both 19, were arrested for weapons-related offenses and possessing stolen firearms.

Yesterday, 20-year-old Abednego Thomas Jr. of West Fargo was arrested on Cass County felony warrants and held on 2nd Degree Assault charges.

The victim was 19-year-old Reece Mentore of Fargo. He was shot in his lower leg.