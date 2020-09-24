Bison release 2021 Spring schedule

FARGO, ND — If the NDSU Bison win another FCS championship it will take place in May.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference released the spring 2021 schedule.

North Dakota State plays it’s conference opener at home on Sunday, February 21 against Youngstown State.

The Bison has four home and four road games.

Home games include March 13 against Illinois State, April 3 against South Dakota State and April 17 against North Dakota.

The NCAA Division I Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, April 18.

The FCS playoffs, reduced from 24 teams to 16 teams this year, will run four straight weeks culminating with the national championship game the weekend of May 15.

2020-21 NDSU Football Schedule

October 3 – CENTRAL ARKANSAS

February 21 – YOUNGSTOWN STATE*

March 6 – at Indiana State*

March 13 – ILLINOIS STATE*

March 20 – at South Dakota*

March 27 – at Missouri State*

April 3 – SOUTH DAKOTA STATE*

April 10 – at Northern Iowa*

April 17 – NORTH DAKOTA*

*Missouri Valley Football Conference games