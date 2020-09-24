LIVE: Annual Chili Feed For United Way Goes Virtual

Buying Vouchers For Chili Online Helps Support United Way Mission

With the pandemic this year, even chili is going virtual.

The annual Roers Chili Feed for United Way of Cass Clay normally brings out big, hungry crowds and helps raise a bunch of money for the United Way.

For their 11th year, they’re still doing chili, just in a different way.

Through September 29th, you can buy a voucher online good for a cup of chili and Texas toast at Legends Sports Bar & Grill in Moorhead.

Proceeds help the United Way with a variety of efforts, including reducing homelessness and helping feed people who are hungry in our community.

Legends PR Coordinator Baylee Enquist says, “Legends Sports Bar and Grill is super passionate about giving back to our community. We are locally owned, small business, and we just want to do what we can to help out our community.”

Click here to get your chili voucher and support the United Way.