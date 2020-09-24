NDSU’s Cofield The Veteran Back Heading into 2020-21 Season

Cofield coming off career 2019 season

FARGO, N.D. — Year after year, the North Dakota State run game, keeps on doing their thing. In the last two seasons, the group has averaged over 287 yards per game.

You have to go back to 2011, before finding a season where production was below 200 per game.

The 2020-21 season presents a running back core with just one senior, Adam Cofield, seeing playing time in all 16 games last season. Cofield, was one of four Bison to rush for over 600 yards.

After a career best year and learning from those who came before him, he’s ready to set the example.

“Watching them over the best years you have Ty (Brooks), Lance (Dunn), Hakeem Frazier when I was a freshman,” Cofield said. “Seeing how outspoken they lead the younger guys in the right direction. Bruce (Anderson) was a very big influence in helping me to learn the offense and that’s what I wanted to do with the younger players.”

Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson and Jalen Bussey join Cofield in the backfield.