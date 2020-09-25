Climate Change Activists March To Demand Action From City Leaders

FARGO-MOORHEAD.- Climate change activists in the Fargo-Moorhead area take to the streets to bring awareness to what they call a climate crisis.

September 25th is the Global Day of Climate Action.

Climate change activists in the metro want to make a stop in every location they say holds an important part in making true change.

“People are paying attention. It is time for more people to be paying attention and that we must act. Cut carbon emissions to zero by 2030 to avoid ecological and climate breakdown,” said the organizer of the Red River Valley Climate Action Clara Derby.

The first stop was Fargo City Hall.

“To demand our City Leaders to declare a climate emergency. They will join over 1,700 cities across the world in declaring a climate emergency. It is not a final solution. It is simply speaking truth to power, naming the problem and creating action plans on how we’re going to solve it,” Derby said.

The next was the offices of The Forum.

“For too long the media has tried to play two sides of an argument that doesn’t exist. The science is very clear. Climate emergency is now,” Derby said.

The marchers also made a stop at Senator John Hoeven’s office.

“Too often our national leaders are isolated from the community and their constituents, so I wanted to show people where his building is. Where they can get a hold of him to demand that he actually advocates for the rural voters he says he represents,” Derby said.

The last stop was on the other side of the river to Moorhead.

They say the city has taken further steps toward that goal compared to Fargo, but they’re still not quite in the clear.

“I want them to know that we are watching them and that is not enough. Too often Minnesota likes to point across the river and pat themselves on the back. They’re like ‘Oh, I guess we’re not as bad as North Dakota’ but it is not enough,” Derby said.

They say true change happens beyond the walks.

“It’s important to show up at the marches, on the streets, but it is more important to show up where the decisions are being made,” Derby adds. The organizer says about 150 people attended the march.