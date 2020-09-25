Fargo North Plants Tree In Honor Of Teacher Who Passed Away In April

Rod Capistran died after suffering a heart attack while teaching a virtual class.

FARGO, N.D.- Fargo North High School students and faculty remember a teacher who died in April by planting a tree in his honor.

The family donated a tree to the school so it could be planted outside his classroom.

Mr. Capistran was described as a kind man who was loved by everyone who met him.

“We’re in a year that’s kind of different from any other year. We’re going to remember this as we go by. It’s kind of a cool event actually, for us to embrace the good things that happened with Rod Capistran,” Fargo North High School Principal Andy Dahlen said.

This is the second memorial Fargo North High has put together for Rod Capistran.