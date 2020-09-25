Mapleton Kindergarten students send message to nurses

Mapleton Kindergartners reach out to nurses in their community with a message of thanks

MAPLETON, N.D — Kindergarten students in Mapleton are making connections between the letters of the alphabet and nurses in their community.

Teacher Kayla Dornfeld is using a program called Kindergarten Bootcamp to teach her students the alphabet.

The letter of the day is N, which lead her students to talk about nurses and how they’re helping the community. The class dressed up in their letter N hats and took a picture to send to nurses at Essentia and Sanford to show their appreciation.

“We feel like in our Kindergarten classroom that we couldn’t be doing our learning in person if it weren’t for the amazing work of the nurses in our community,” Dornfeld said.

Dornfeld says her students are doing well with the learning program and are excited to complete it.