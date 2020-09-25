POTW Nominees: September 25th

Both Thompson and Grand Forks Central Football are this week's HS POTW nominees

FARGO, ND – The first nominee comes from Thompson visiting Oak Grove. The Tommies were in control early on and putting the offense on display with Samuel Roller breaking free and made a block that cleared the way for Potter to walk on in to the end zone. Simultaneously, Grand Forks Central was up in their game against Fargo South, 7-0, and got another step closer to a scoring thanks to a highlight-reel catch by Ben Anderson.

Both are worthy of the crown but only one can have it. Vote for your favorite and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night’s KVRR Local News at 9.