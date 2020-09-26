Bismarck Big Boy brings food truck to Fargo

Their food truck was parked outside of Fargo Brewing Company for the day.

FARGO BREWING CO., FARGO, N.D.– The Bismarck Big Boy has brought their food truck to Fargo.

The food truck was parked at the Fargo Brewing Company, where they visit regularly in the Summer.

Their famous menu drew a crowd even before the opening at noon, which continued to grow throughout the day.

Many who were in attendance enjoyed outdoor seating as they ate their food and had drinks from the Brewing Company.

This is their last trip to Fargo for the year, but you can visit their main location in Bismarck year-round.