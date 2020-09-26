Sheyenne Stops Football Related Activities After Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

WEST FARGO, ND – Sources confirmed the news to KVRR Sports earlier this afternoon that one of Sheyenne High School’s football players has tested positive for COVID-19. The team won’t be able to have an football related activities until October 3rd at the earliest and hope to play their postponed game against Grand Forks Central on October 23rd, the open bye-week the Eastern Dakota Conference has set aside for games to be rescheduled. The earliest their next game could be is on the 9th. The mustangs are the second team team in the EDC to have a positive test come back after Shanley one of own earlier this week.