Despite NFL Calling, NDSU’s Lance, Radunz Keeping Their Focus On the Now

Both are focused on winning Central Arkansas game

FARGO, N.D. — Its the one and only game week this fall for North Dakota State football as the Bison cap off the end of camp with a match up against Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Its the final game for right tackle, Dillon Radunz whose pursuing an NFL career.

What is not known? Will this be the last game for quarterback Trey Lance? Lance is a projected first round draft pick after a undefeated 2019 campaign throwing no interceptions. The reigning FCS offensive player of the year was quick to shut down any hints of leaving with a mid-January deadline to decide.

Through this process, both Radunz and Lance have leaned on their support systems to get them here, however, one mindset hasn’t changed: be ready to win.

“Its game week. I’m one thousand percent focused on winning that,” Lance said. “Winning this game and the rest is hypothetical at this point. I’ll let you guys (the media) worry about the NFL and everything like that but that’s not my job right now. My job is to lean on my teammates and win another game here at North Dakota State.

“The things you see on the football field is really the same way you see him handle everyday life,” head coach Matt Entz said. “I’m super excited about how he’s handled it and put himself in a situation to lead this team to victory on Saturday.”

“We joke around here or there. Its cool,” Radunz said. “We both know were blessed. We both prayed on it. Its been super awesome to see the hype for him and he reciprocates it to me but its focus on NDSU football.

23 scouts will be in attendance Saturday representing 18 teams.