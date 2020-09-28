Fargo North-South Girls’ Hockey Program debuts new mascot name and logo

The Spruins season begins November 9.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo North-South Girls’ Hockey team will officially be known as the Spruins.

Team members collaborated to choose a new nickname for the mascot and a new logo that represented each school.

Currently, Fargo North is the Spartans and Fargo South are the Bruins. The new logo shows a Bruins bear wearing a Spartan helmet and uses each school’s colors.

The hockey program was formed in 2014 as a co-op between Fargo North and Fargo South.

