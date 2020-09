Grand Forks Central’s Anderson Wins High School Play of the Win

Anderson took 85 percent of the vote

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Grand Forks Central Football’s Ben Anderson.

Waltz took home 85 percent of the votes. The Knights receiver made a great catch before being forced out of the bounds in a game against Fargo South.

Congrats to Anderson and the Knights for taking home the win.