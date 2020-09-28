Polk County Sheriff warns public about Social Security scam

POLK COUNTY, MN — Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a Social Security scam that is going around.

They have received a number of reports of people getting calls claiming there is fraud with their Social Security number in Texas.

The calls are made to appear that they are coming from local numbers.

The person on the other end of the line threatens criminal action if they don’t comply with the instructions.

Sheriff’s officials say it is a scam and that the IRS or Law Enforcement does not conduct business in this manner.

If you receive a spam call, report it to your local law enforcement agency.