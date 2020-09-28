Three drivers arrested during Stutsman County sobriety checkpoint

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested three people during a sobriety checkpoint in Stutsman County over the weekend.

The patrol began on Friday, September 25 and lead to the arrest of one driver for DUI.

The patrol continued through Sunday morning and lead to the arrest of two more people. One was arrested for impaired driving and the other for drug charges.

A total of 110 drivers passed through the checkpoint.

According to the NDHP, there have been 54 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads in 2020 so far. Twenty-one of the fatalities involved a drunk driver.