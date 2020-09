Behind Ngafua’s Hat Trick, West Fargo Gets Win Over Fargo South

Packer Beat the Bruins beat 5-0

FARGO, N.D — West Fargo Boys Soccer improves to 10-3-1 on the season with a 5-0 win over Fargo South.

Jon Mgafau recorded a hat trick in the second half after the Packers were held scoreless in the first.