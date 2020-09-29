Driver crashes through two garages in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – It was a rough morning Tuesday for Fargo driver.

The Fargo Fire Department says they drove through a garage after mistaking the accelerator for the brakes.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of 33rd Street South. Crews were called around 10:20.

They spent the morning stabilizing garage so the roof didn’t come down until a contractor could make repairs.

“There’s about a two foot space between the garages and it went all the way through the wall here and into the wall on the back garages,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson said.

No one was hurt.

The fire department estimates there is less than $1,000 worth of damage.