NDSU decides there will be no fans in the stands for Bison game

FARGO, N.D. – NDSU announced this Saturday’s football game between North Dakota State and Central Arkansas will be limited to player families only.

NDSU’s says the decision was made in the best interest of health and safety for the participating student-athletes, coaches and fans.

The University announced earlier that 8,200 fans, mostly season ticket holders, would be in the stands for the game.

North Dakota State has four home games scheduled in the spring. NDSU is still committed to having spectators at those games, if it can be done safely.

All NDSU season ticket holders, whether they were planning to attend the Central Arkansas game or not, are asked to complete the Football Season Credit Form regarding options for their account.