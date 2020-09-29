Twins fall to Astros 4-1 in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Playoffs

Game Two Wednesday at Noon
Nick Couzin,
Twins Max Kepler

MINNEAPOLIS – Jorge Polanco committed just two errors at shortstop during the shortened 60-game regular season.

The Minnesota Twins’ shortstop had a play in the ninth inning Tuesday he’d love to have back. With two out and two Houston Astros on base, George Springer sent a one-hopper to Polanco at short. A simple throw to second ends the inning, sending the Twins to bat in the ninth with the game tied 1-1. Instead, Polanco’s throw pulled Luis Arraez off the base. Sergio Romo then walked Jose Altuve with the bases loaded for the game-winning run.

