NDSU’s Tutsie One of Key Returners On Defense Embracing New Role

Tutsie Taking Leadership Role in Safeties Room

FARGO, N.D. — We’re four days away from game day as North Dakota State football inches closer to its match-up with Central Arkansas. When watching the defensive secondary on Saturday, you’ll find a key returner in safety Michael Tutsie.

The junior came into the season as a preseason All-American after leading the Missouri Valley Football Conference in interceptions, his 7 a program record and racking up the second most tackles on defense.

After playing the majority of snaps at strong safety, he’ll play more at the nickel. Tutsie’s now the oldest on team at his position and its a role he’s embraced.

“There’s a traditional and a culture and a standard we set here and that’s never going to change,” Tutsie said. “Just living up to that standard and holding that responsibility down but also doing it my own way and a way that fits my personality the best that I can feel successful and feel like I’m a great leader.”

“He’s going to find you in the locker room one-on-one. Put his arm around you. He’s going to encourage you,” defensive coordinator David Braun said. “He’s going to find time to sit down and watch film with you. He’s just an encourager. That’s who he is. James Hendericks definitely took on that role last year and now it’s really pushing Tut(sie) to step up in that role and make sure he’s not only concerned about his assignments but the rest of the defense.”

We’ll have coverage of the game, Saturday night, on KVRR Local News at 9.