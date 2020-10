LIVE: Real Men Wear Pink With Rob Kupec

Rob Is Raising Money For Breast Cancer Research And Awareness In October

KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec is back again raising money this October for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

He’ll wear something pink every day in October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

He got ready early to join the morning show and talk about why it’s such an important cause to him.

Click here to donate to Rob’s campaign this month.