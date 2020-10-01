Moose wandering in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – A moose is on the loose in Fargo this Thursday morning.

Fargo and police and the North Dakota Game & Fish Department are asking people to leave it alone, don’t chase, attempt to take photo’s or otherwise frighten the moose that has been wandering through south neighborhoods since early this morning.

It was first reported around 4:30 on 14th Street East in West Fargo before making its way into Fargo.

Moose are easily agitated and can weigh a thousand pounds to can be a danger not only to itself but to others. Police Sgt. Travis Moser says officers did follow it briefly after getting reports from people who saw the moose and it wasn’t agitated.

The hope is the young bull will find its way out of the city unharmed.