Sexual Assault Charges Dismissed Against Stutsman County Man

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A judge in Stutsman County dismisses gross sexual imposition charges against Michael Hunt-Walters.

The 23-year-old man had been accused of sexually assaulting a 7 year-old girl with autism under his care at Anne Carlsen Center.

According to court documents, a police officer testified there was no physical evidence of sexual contact.

The officer says the alleged victim did not indicate Hunt-Walters had any sexual contact with her.

An exam noted significant bruising, but was inconclusive.