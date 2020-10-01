Sexual Assault Charges Dismissed Against Stutsman County Man
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A judge in Stutsman County dismisses gross sexual imposition charges against Michael Hunt-Walters.
The 23-year-old man had been accused of sexually assaulting a 7 year-old girl with autism under his care at Anne Carlsen Center.
According to court documents, a police officer testified there was no physical evidence of sexual contact.
The officer says the alleged victim did not indicate Hunt-Walters had any sexual contact with her.
An exam noted significant bruising, but was inconclusive.