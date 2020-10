Thompson Takes Down Oak Grove To Remain Undefeated

The Tommies improved to (9-0) overall after the win and sit atop the B. Region 2 standings

FARGO, ND – The Thompson Tommies cruised to their ninth win of the 2020 season and 4th in the B. Region 2 standings. They’re the only undefeated team in the region and are in first place because of it. Next up is a visit to Langdon Edmore Area Munich on Saturday.